Omar Abdullah Pledges Support to Fire-Ravaged Sonamarg Market

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally inspected the damaged market area in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, on Tuesday, after a fire wreaked havoc and affected many local businesses.

Abdullah assured impacted shopkeepers of the government's unwavering support, with immediate relief efforts initiated and further plans underway for their rehabilitation.

He was accompanied by MLA Kangan Mian Meher Ali to assess the aftermath of the devastating blaze that left many livelihoods in jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)