Omar Abdullah Pledges Support to Fire-Ravaged Sonamarg Market

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the fire-stricken market in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, assuring affected shopkeepers of the government's full support. A recent fire ravaged several shops and restaurants, impacting livelihoods. The government plans immediate relief and comprehensive steps for rehabilitation and recovery. Abdullah's visit included MLA Mian Meher Ali.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally inspected the damaged market area in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, on Tuesday, after a fire wreaked havoc and affected many local businesses.

Abdullah assured impacted shopkeepers of the government's unwavering support, with immediate relief efforts initiated and further plans underway for their rehabilitation.

He was accompanied by MLA Kangan Mian Meher Ali to assess the aftermath of the devastating blaze that left many livelihoods in jeopardy.

