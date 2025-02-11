Left Menu

Divine Transformation: Social Welfare Initiatives Shine at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government ensured a holy dip for 95 destitute elderly individuals at the Maha Kumbh. A high-tech trash skimmer keeps the Ganga-Yamuna clean, while the 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' exhibits UP's rural transformation. A temporary ashram provides accommodation and health services for senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:16 IST
Divine Transformation: Social Welfare Initiatives Shine at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and dignity of vulnerable populations during the Maha Kumbh. On Tuesday, 95 elderly individuals from destitute backgrounds participated in a holy dip, facilitated by the state's Social Welfare Department.

In efforts to maintain the pristine condition of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has employed a high-tech trash skimmer, which removes 10-15 tons of waste daily. This complements the manual cleaning efforts being undertaken and highlights the state's commitment to environmental stewardship during the sacred event.

The Maha Kumbh also features 'Swachh Sujal Gaon', a showcase of rural development fueled by state initiatives. The exhibit has drawn over 11 lakh visitors, offering insights into UP's transformative journey. A 100-bed ashram for senior citizens further emphasizes the state's focus on inclusivity and holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025