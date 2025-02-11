Divine Transformation: Social Welfare Initiatives Shine at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and dignity of vulnerable populations during the Maha Kumbh. On Tuesday, 95 elderly individuals from destitute backgrounds participated in a holy dip, facilitated by the state's Social Welfare Department.

In efforts to maintain the pristine condition of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has employed a high-tech trash skimmer, which removes 10-15 tons of waste daily. This complements the manual cleaning efforts being undertaken and highlights the state's commitment to environmental stewardship during the sacred event.

The Maha Kumbh also features 'Swachh Sujal Gaon', a showcase of rural development fueled by state initiatives. The exhibit has drawn over 11 lakh visitors, offering insights into UP's transformative journey. A 100-bed ashram for senior citizens further emphasizes the state's focus on inclusivity and holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)