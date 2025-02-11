Jaya Bachchan Appeals to Save India's Film Industry Amid Economic Struggles

Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member, passionately appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to extend a helping hand to the embattled film industry. During a general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, she accused the government of neglecting the sector.

Bachchan argued that skyrocketing costs have driven people away from cinemas, leading to closures of single-screen theatres. She emphasized that the industry's daily wage workers are suffering, imploring the government not to 'kill' the industry which connects India to the world.

Bachchan urged for 'mercy' towards the audio-visual industry, which she believes is being unfairly targeted. She called for serious consideration of supportive measures to ensure the film industry's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)