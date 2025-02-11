Jaya Bachchan Appeals to Save India's Film Industry Amid Economic Struggles
Jaya Bachchan, a member of the Samajwadi Party, has called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to support the struggling film industry. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the difficulties faced by daily wage workers and single-screen theatres, urging for financial proposals to aid the sector.
- Country:
- India
Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member, passionately appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to extend a helping hand to the embattled film industry. During a general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, she accused the government of neglecting the sector.
Bachchan argued that skyrocketing costs have driven people away from cinemas, leading to closures of single-screen theatres. She emphasized that the industry's daily wage workers are suffering, imploring the government not to 'kill' the industry which connects India to the world.
Bachchan urged for 'mercy' towards the audio-visual industry, which she believes is being unfairly targeted. She called for serious consideration of supportive measures to ensure the film industry's survival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Election Drama: AAP's Confidence, BJP's Dismissal, and Congress' Struggles
Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: DPIFF 2025 Unveils Esteemed Jury
Union Budget 2025-26: Shifting Tracks Towards Railways
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26