Left Menu

Jaya Bachchan Appeals to Save India's Film Industry Amid Economic Struggles

Jaya Bachchan, a member of the Samajwadi Party, has called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to support the struggling film industry. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the difficulties faced by daily wage workers and single-screen theatres, urging for financial proposals to aid the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:57 IST
Jaya Bachchan Appeals to Save India's Film Industry Amid Economic Struggles
Jaya Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member, passionately appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to extend a helping hand to the embattled film industry. During a general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, she accused the government of neglecting the sector.

Bachchan argued that skyrocketing costs have driven people away from cinemas, leading to closures of single-screen theatres. She emphasized that the industry's daily wage workers are suffering, imploring the government not to 'kill' the industry which connects India to the world.

Bachchan urged for 'mercy' towards the audio-visual industry, which she believes is being unfairly targeted. She called for serious consideration of supportive measures to ensure the film industry's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025