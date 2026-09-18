Canada's Cinematic Potential: Andrew Haigh Champions Alberta's Film Industry

British director Andrew Haigh praises Canada, particularly Alberta, as a promising filmmaking hub with its landscapes and infrastructure. He urges more support for Canadian filmmakers to compete internationally. Haigh discusses filming 'A Long Winter' in Alberta, citing cost-effectiveness and appealing environments as key factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:30 IST
Canada's Cinematic Potential: Andrew Haigh Champions Alberta's Film Industry

British film director Andrew Haigh has highlighted Canada's potential to become a major hub for filmmaking, citing its talent, landscapes, and production infrastructure. At the Toronto International Film Festival screening of 'A Long Winter,' Haigh praised Alberta’s suitability for movie production, describing it as a cost-effective location mirroring Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

Haigh, known for his work on films like 'Weekend' and '45 Years,' stated his intention to utilize Alberta again in future projects, attracted by the province's environment and tax incentives. He emphasized the need for greater support for Canadian filmmakers through initiatives like the Canada Media Fund, which finances local productions.

While 'A Long Winter' was set in Colorado, it was filmed in Alberta owing to high costs and location limitations in the U.S. and Europe. Haigh acknowledged the challenges of funding subtle, emotional projects. He advocates for measures to match Canada’s success in drawing international productions by supporting domestic talents to reach global audiences.

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