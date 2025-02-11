A Farewell to a Legend: Honoring Denis Law

Thousands of Manchester United fans congregated at Old Trafford on Tuesday to pay their respects to the legendary Denis Law prior to his funeral.

Law, the only Scottish player to have been awarded the Ballon d'Or, died last month at 84. Notable figures such as Alex Ferguson and Ruben Amorim, former and current Manchester United managers, were expected to attend the funeral service held at Manchester Cathedral.

A funeral procession commenced at Old Trafford, where fans lined the stadium's concourse to honor Law's contributions to the club, where he scored 237 goals in 404 appearances. The cortege made a poignant pause at the Trinity Statue, which honors Law, Bobby Charlton, and George Best for their pivotal roles in United's successes in the 1960s and the historic 1968 European Cup win. A Scottish flag adorned the lead car, and flags at Old Trafford were flown at half-staff.

