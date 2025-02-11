Les Echos-Le Parisien Backs Out from Legal Battle Against Elon Musk's X

In a surprising turn of events, Les Echos-Le Parisien has opted out of a legal battle against Elon Musk's social media platform, X. Sources confirm that the LVMH-owned newspaper group decided not to join other French media in the lawsuit linked to compensation for content shared on the platform.

The lawsuit aimed to align Musk's X with the EU's copyright rules, ensuring fair compensation to publishers. Initially announced alongside Le Monde and Le Figaro, the legal move sought to secure fees for content visibility on the digital platform, promoting financial stability for publishers.

Despite earlier commitments, Les Echos-Le Parisien informed other media executives of its withdrawal. LVMH and Musk's representatives have declined to comment, leaving the legal landscape dynamic as other media outlets proceed with the case.

