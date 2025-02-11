Colman Domingo Addresses Marvel Kang Rumors Amid Speculation

Colman Domingo has addressed swirling rumors that he might step into the shoes of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The speculation had reached such intensity that Domingo felt compelled to meet with Marvel Studios executives to explore the possibility.

In a candid conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Domingo revealed the nature of his discussions with Marvel. He remarked, "I think there had been conversations of me coming to Marvel in some way," further elaborating that he sat down with Marvel's top brass to discuss these rumors and the broader landscape at Marvel Studios.

Despite the meetings, Domingo expressed a strong desire to carve out an original role for himself. "Something didn't feel right about replacing someone," he noted, emphasizing his preference to develop a new character from the ground up. While uncertain if he was ever seriously considered for the Kang role, Domingo remains open to future collaborations with Marvel.

