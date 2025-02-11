Left Menu

Colman Domingo Addresses Marvel Kang Rumors Amid Speculation

Actor Colman Domingo responded to speculations about him potentially replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he confirmed discussions with Marvel Studios, Domingo expressed a desire to create a unique role rather than taking over an existing one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST
Colman Domingo has addressed swirling rumors that he might step into the shoes of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The speculation had reached such intensity that Domingo felt compelled to meet with Marvel Studios executives to explore the possibility.

In a candid conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Domingo revealed the nature of his discussions with Marvel. He remarked, "I think there had been conversations of me coming to Marvel in some way," further elaborating that he sat down with Marvel's top brass to discuss these rumors and the broader landscape at Marvel Studios.

Despite the meetings, Domingo expressed a strong desire to carve out an original role for himself. "Something didn't feel right about replacing someone," he noted, emphasizing his preference to develop a new character from the ground up. While uncertain if he was ever seriously considered for the Kang role, Domingo remains open to future collaborations with Marvel.

