Restoring Memories: A Tale of Photos Surviving Catastrophes

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Taylor Schenker took action to preserve important memories cast aside by disaster in Asheville, North Carolina.

By creating an Instagram page and collaborating with volunteers, Schenker recovered over 500 photos, reconnecting victims with precious moments lost to the storm.

Similarly in Altadena, Claire Schwartz salvages photos after a fire, striving to reconcile them with their owners, showcasing resilience and community spirit amidst catastrophe.

