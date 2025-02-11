Left Menu

Restoring Memories: A Tale of Photos Surviving Catastrophes

Taylor Schenker and Claire Schwartz are dedicated to preserving memories through photographs that survived catastrophic events. After hurricanes and fires devastated homes, their efforts led to reconnecting owners with lost images, highlighting the importance of preserving memories amidst destruction and fostering community resilience.

Restoring Memories: A Tale of Photos Surviving Catastrophes
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Taylor Schenker took action to preserve important memories cast aside by disaster in Asheville, North Carolina.

By creating an Instagram page and collaborating with volunteers, Schenker recovered over 500 photos, reconnecting victims with precious moments lost to the storm.

Similarly in Altadena, Claire Schwartz salvages photos after a fire, striving to reconcile them with their owners, showcasing resilience and community spirit amidst catastrophe.

