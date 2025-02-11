Restoring Memories: A Tale of Photos Surviving Catastrophes
Taylor Schenker and Claire Schwartz are dedicated to preserving memories through photographs that survived catastrophic events. After hurricanes and fires devastated homes, their efforts led to reconnecting owners with lost images, highlighting the importance of preserving memories amidst destruction and fostering community resilience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Taylor Schenker took action to preserve important memories cast aside by disaster in Asheville, North Carolina.
By creating an Instagram page and collaborating with volunteers, Schenker recovered over 500 photos, reconnecting victims with precious moments lost to the storm.
Similarly in Altadena, Claire Schwartz salvages photos after a fire, striving to reconcile them with their owners, showcasing resilience and community spirit amidst catastrophe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport
Controversial Gurdwara Inspections Stir Sikh Community Concerns
UNHCR Responds to Record Number of Crises in 2024 Amid Climate Disasters and Armed Conflicts
Fear and Faith: Springfield's Haitian Community Under Trump's Shadow
Nagaland's United Battle: Eradicating TB with Community Power