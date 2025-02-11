Left Menu

NCW Summons YouTubers Over Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

The National Commission for Women has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on February 17 over derogatory comments made on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent'. The commission condemned the remarks, aiming to enforce dignity and respect in media content. A hearing is set to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a firm stand against derogatory remarks made on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent', summoning YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and other involved creators. They are required to appear before the commission on February 17, shedding light on this issue of public concern.

In a move underscoring its commitment to uphold dignity and equality, the NCW is addressing the offensive language used by content creators including Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra. The commission acknowledges the widespread public outrage these comments have incited.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the need for regulations on social media content, noting the Commission's communication with the IT ministry. Meanwhile, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, echoed the need for respectful social media interactions, calling for prompt action by the commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

