Uttarakhand Honors Sant Ravidas with Statewide Holiday

The Uttarakhand government has announced a public holiday in celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which falls on Wednesday. All state government offices, institutions, and educational bodies, except for the secretariat and treasury, will observe the holiday, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

This decision came directly from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also initiated plans for a comprehensive cleanliness campaign throughout the state. As part of the celebrations, statues of Guru Ravidas will be adorned, and a widespread cleanliness initiative will be undertaken to honor the great saint's legacy.

Dhami stressed the importance of following Guru Ravidas's teachings, which champion service to humanity free of caste, religion, and class discrimination. He called on the public to embrace these values and work towards eliminating social evils, urging everyone to walk the path laid by Sant Ravidas towards a more equitable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)