Left Menu

Salman Rushdie Faces His Attacker: A Harrowing Courtroom Account

Salman Rushdie recounted the harrowing attack on him by Hadi Matar during a trial session in New York. The author's testimony described the moments when Matar rushed the stage, leaving Rushdie with severe injuries. The attack and the resultant trial have garnered significant attention due to the historical fatwa against Rushdie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayville | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:20 IST
Salman Rushdie Faces His Attacker: A Harrowing Courtroom Account
Salman Rushdie

In a gripping courtroom testimony, acclaimed author Salman Rushdie recounted the terrifying 2022 attack that left him with life-altering injuries. Rushdie vividly described the moment a masked assailant, identified as Hadi Matar, stormed the stage in western New York, repeatedly stabbing him.

This marked Rushdie's first encounter with Matar since the attack. He provided chilling details of the incident, explaining how he was blindsided by the attacker's sudden aggression and the subsequent rush of pain and profuse bleeding. The author sustained several knife wounds and was subsequently blinded in one eye.

The trial, underway at the Chautauqua Institution, draws attention due to the influence of a historical fatwa. While jurors focus on the assault itself, the backdrop involves a 1989 fatwa urging Rushdie's death following his controversial novel. The trial could have broader implications beyond this isolated incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025