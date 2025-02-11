Salman Rushdie Faces His Attacker: A Harrowing Courtroom Account

In a gripping courtroom testimony, acclaimed author Salman Rushdie recounted the terrifying 2022 attack that left him with life-altering injuries. Rushdie vividly described the moment a masked assailant, identified as Hadi Matar, stormed the stage in western New York, repeatedly stabbing him.

This marked Rushdie's first encounter with Matar since the attack. He provided chilling details of the incident, explaining how he was blindsided by the attacker's sudden aggression and the subsequent rush of pain and profuse bleeding. The author sustained several knife wounds and was subsequently blinded in one eye.

The trial, underway at the Chautauqua Institution, draws attention due to the influence of a historical fatwa. While jurors focus on the assault itself, the backdrop involves a 1989 fatwa urging Rushdie's death following his controversial novel. The trial could have broader implications beyond this isolated incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)