The Ancient Ritual Safeguarding Britain's Coinage

The Trial of the Pyx is an age-old British ceremony that inspects coins to prevent counterfeiting. Judges in red robes and white gloves gathered to ensure that thousands of coins from The Royal Mint meet high standards. This significant tradition traces back to the 12th century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:12 IST
  • United Kingdom

In the quintessentially British setting of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths, judges adorned in red robes and white gloves assembled for the Trial of the Pyx, a ceremony that has been safeguarding Britain's coinage since the 12th century. The event serves to authenticate the coinage's quality and legality in circulation.

This traditional test, a measure against the scourge of counterfeiting, involves sampling and weighing thousands of coins from The Royal Mint. The process confirms that the coins meet stringent national standards, ensuring reliability for users and presenting a challenge to potential counterfeiters, according to Eleni Bide, librarian for the Goldsmiths' Company.

Submitted for this year's trial were nearly 6,500 coins, including both future circulation coins and collectible editions featuring popular themes like Harry Potter and Star Wars. Historical tributes also adorned some coins. While jurors initially inspected the coins' surface, comprehensive testing will continue in laboratories, with a verdict expected in May by the nation's treasury chief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

