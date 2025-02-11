The Ancient Ritual Safeguarding Britain's Coinage

In the quintessentially British setting of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths, judges adorned in red robes and white gloves assembled for the Trial of the Pyx, a ceremony that has been safeguarding Britain's coinage since the 12th century. The event serves to authenticate the coinage's quality and legality in circulation.

This traditional test, a measure against the scourge of counterfeiting, involves sampling and weighing thousands of coins from The Royal Mint. The process confirms that the coins meet stringent national standards, ensuring reliability for users and presenting a challenge to potential counterfeiters, according to Eleni Bide, librarian for the Goldsmiths' Company.

Submitted for this year's trial were nearly 6,500 coins, including both future circulation coins and collectible editions featuring popular themes like Harry Potter and Star Wars. Historical tributes also adorned some coins. While jurors initially inspected the coins' surface, comprehensive testing will continue in laboratories, with a verdict expected in May by the nation's treasury chief.

(With inputs from agencies.)