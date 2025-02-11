Strengthening Bonds: India-UK Free Trade and Cultural Diplomacy

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom stands as a foundational pillar in shaping the bilateral relationship. However, it represents only the beginning of the ambitions both nations hold, according to Harjinder Kang, the UK's Trade Commissioner for South Asia.

A series of high-profile visits are scheduled for February, including key figures such as the Secretary of State for Business & Trade and the UK Investment Minister, underscoring the importance of this partnership. Kang, who once served as the UK's chief negotiator, stresses the symbiotic relationship and frequent discussions surrounding the FTA.

In tandem with trade talks, cultural events like the King's Birthday Party enhance diplomatic ties, celebrating shared history through art, culture, and food. The UK-India alliance is poised to deepen further through initiatives like the Technology and Security Initiative, promising strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)