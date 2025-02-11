Modi-Driven AI Diplomacy Shines at Paris Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines at the AI Action Summit in Paris, holding significant talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance. The discussions underscored India's proactive stance on artificial intelligence, as Vance lauded Modi's view that AI will complement, not replace, human roles.

During the productive summit, Modi also engaged with Estonian President Alar Karis, reaffirming India's strengthening ties with Estonia. Talks covered topics from trade to cultural exchange, with Modi encouraging Estonian participation in India's growth initiatives like Digital India.

As co-chair with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi highlighted unity in AI goals among nations. Plans for India to host the next summit were put forth, marking an ambitious stride in fostering global AI collaboration. Modi's itinerary included visits to Marseille before heading to the US for diplomatic talks with President Donald Trump.

