East Meets West: A New Spin on a Bollywood Classic

The timeless classic of Bollywood cinema, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' is set to be revived on stage with the musical adaptation 'Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical'. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the production will run from May 29 to June 21 at the Manchester Opera House.

This adaptation not only celebrates 30 years since the release of the original film but also marks a unique collaboration with the 'Railway 200' campaign, honoring two centuries of the modern railway system in the UK. Starring Jena Pandya and Ashley Day as lead characters Simran and Roger, the musical offers a cross-cultural love story full of humor and heart.

With music blending musical theatre and Punjabi pop, the production promises a fresh take on this beloved story. The narrative underscores themes of love, family, and cultural unity, delivering a message that resonates deeply in today's world, according to Ashley Day, one of the leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)