Inside the Health Trials of Pope Francis
Pope Francis, aged 88, has faced multiple health issues including bronchitis, respiratory infections, and surgeries. His history of health challenges dates back to 1957 with lung removal. Under the care of Dr. Bernabei and nurse Strappetti, Francis manages his health while continuing his papal duties.
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital last Friday, marking his fourth hospitalization since 2013. The 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with bronchitis, a recurring illness due to the removal of part of his lung at a young age.
Francis has faced several health challenges, notably a significant portion of his large intestine was removed in 2021. Since then, he has relied on mobility aids like a wheelchair and cane for movement.
Dr. Roberto Bernabei and nurse Massimiliano Strappetti play crucial roles in managing the pope's health. Strappetti, praised for diagnosing a critical intestinal issue in 2021, accompanies Francis on international trips as his personal health care assistant.
