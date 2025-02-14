Inside the Health Trials of Pope Francis

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital last Friday, marking his fourth hospitalization since 2013. The 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with bronchitis, a recurring illness due to the removal of part of his lung at a young age.

Francis has faced several health challenges, notably a significant portion of his large intestine was removed in 2021. Since then, he has relied on mobility aids like a wheelchair and cane for movement.

Dr. Roberto Bernabei and nurse Massimiliano Strappetti play crucial roles in managing the pope's health. Strappetti, praised for diagnosing a critical intestinal issue in 2021, accompanies Francis on international trips as his personal health care assistant.

(With inputs from agencies.)