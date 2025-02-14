Controversy Surrounds SP MP's Remarks on Maha Kumbh
A case has been filed against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari for objectionable remarks on the Maha Kumbh festival. The FIR was registered following a complaint that his comments hurt Hindu sentiments. The police are investigating the incident further.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari is facing legal action following allegations of making objectionable remarks during the sacred Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. The police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The complaint, filed by Dev Prakash Singh, a resident of Baddhupur village, claims that Ansari made the comments during an event celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas at Shaheed Jagpati Ram Chowk. Singh alleges that Ansari's statements were disrespectful towards Hindu beliefs and saints.
Concerns raised in the complaint highlight Ansari's previous derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma. The police are presently investigating the charges further to address the religious and social sensitivities involved in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department's New Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy in New York
Cornyn Backs Gabbard Amid Controversy for Top Intel Role
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Allegations of Bias and Mishandling
Kejriwal Faces EC Over Yamuna Water Controversy
Amid Controversy, Waqf Bill Sparks Political Friction