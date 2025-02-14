A Momentous Dip at the Maha Kumbh
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife participated in the Maha Kumbh, taking a holy dip at the Sangam. The event marks a unique astrological occurrence after 144 years. Fadnavis lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating this significant cultural celebration.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta, participated in the revered Maha Kumbh Mela by taking a holy dip at the Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati converge.
The chief minister expressed his elation at attending this grand religious festival, emphasizing its alignment with a rare astrological event occurring once every 144 years.
Fadnavis commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional organization of the event, which witnessed the participation of over 50 crore devotees, reflecting the magnificence and deep-rooted cultural heritage of India.
