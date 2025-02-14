Kerala Temple Tragedy: Captive Elephant Management Under Scrutiny

The Kerala Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, revealed a breach in the management of captive elephants that resulted in a deadly stampede. The incident, which occurred during a temple festival, led to the tragic death of three individuals, including two women, when two elephants went on a rampage.

The chaos erupted as the elephants were startled by firecrackers, causing them to clash and damage a nearby building, leading to the fatalities. The turmoil intensified when the elephants fled, inciting panic amongst festival-goers and injuring over 20 people.

Minister Saseendran emphasized the neglect in adhering to Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules — notably, the failure to restrain the elephants and control fireworks. The Forest Department vowed strict action against the elephants' owners and temple authorities. The Kerala High Court has also demanded a comprehensive report from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)