Kerala Temple Tragedy: Captive Elephant Management Under Scrutiny
Violations of captive elephant management rules led to chaos during a temple festival in Kerala, causing three deaths and numerous injuries. The elephants, unchained and agitated by fireworks, initiated a stampede. Authorities, including the Kerala High Court, are investigating and promising strict actions against those responsible.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, revealed a breach in the management of captive elephants that resulted in a deadly stampede. The incident, which occurred during a temple festival, led to the tragic death of three individuals, including two women, when two elephants went on a rampage.
The chaos erupted as the elephants were startled by firecrackers, causing them to clash and damage a nearby building, leading to the fatalities. The turmoil intensified when the elephants fled, inciting panic amongst festival-goers and injuring over 20 people.
Minister Saseendran emphasized the neglect in adhering to Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules — notably, the failure to restrain the elephants and control fireworks. The Forest Department vowed strict action against the elephants' owners and temple authorities. The Kerala High Court has also demanded a comprehensive report from the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: West Bengal Families Mourn Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims
Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing domestic fundamentals: Economic Survey.
Unraveling the Mystery: Inside the Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation
Swift Action by Judicial Panel Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation in Prayagraj
Judicial panel likely to visit incident stampede spot today, holding meetings, says official.