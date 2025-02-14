Union Minister's Vision for Nagaland's Progress Unveiled
Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized the central government's commitment to develop Nagaland, urging officials to leverage the Union Budget 2025 for statewide growth. His visit included discussions with local authorities and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, highlighting regional craftwork and proposing collaborative development efforts.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi affirmed the central government's commitment to Nagaland's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during his visit on Friday.
In a meeting with Chumoukedima district officials, Gopi stressed the importance of utilizing the Union Budget 2025 to benefit every resident and encouraged comprehensive developmental plans.
The minister's two-day visit included interactions with local artisans and discussions with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about the state's progress and prosperity.
