Union Minister's Vision for Nagaland's Progress Unveiled

Union Minister Suresh Gopi affirmed the central government's commitment to Nagaland's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during his visit on Friday.

In a meeting with Chumoukedima district officials, Gopi stressed the importance of utilizing the Union Budget 2025 to benefit every resident and encouraged comprehensive developmental plans.

The minister's two-day visit included interactions with local artisans and discussions with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about the state's progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)