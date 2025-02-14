Thrilling Stunts and Global Partnerships: Aero India 2025 Soars

Thousands flocked to the stands on the final day of 'Aero India 2025' to witness awe-inspiring aerial stunts. The event, held on Friday, showcased a line-up of ten aircraft including the Russian Su-57, American F-16, and India's Su-30 MKI, captivating the audience with breathtaking maneuvers.

Exhibitors expressed satisfaction despite the fatigue from the five-day event. Boeing reported success with high-profile visitors, and Latvia-based Fixar formed a promising partnership with Hyderabad's Aksi Aerospace Group. The show saw significant innovations like the fully autonomous Fixar 007 drone.

While 'Aero India 2025' attracted over 500 delegates from 84 countries, the event also highlighted Bengaluru's enduring traffic woes. Congestion worsened as vehicles pulled over for photo ops, despite efforts by traffic police. The exhibition featured 931 exhibitors, including 782 Indian companies, drawing a global crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)