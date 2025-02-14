Pope Francis Hospitalized Again: A History of Health Challenges
Pope Francis has been hospitalized following a worsening bronchitis bout. Despite a history of health issues and surgeries, the 88-year-old pontiff aims for recovery. Recent hospitalizations have forced him to cancel engagements, although he is mentally alert. His resilience and past health scares shape his journey.
Pope Francis has been hospitalized due to a severe bronchitis episode that worsened, resulting in drug therapy treatment, the Vatican confirmed on Friday. The 88-year-old pontiff is currently receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital after previous health scuffles.
Francis, who had earlier complained of breathing difficulties, was initially diagnosed with bronchitis in February. Despite experiencing respiratory issues, he continued his obligations, attending various engagements until his health deteriorated, visibly affecting him during appearances.
His hospitalization this time follows a series of health challenges over the years, including past surgeries and infections. Known for his resilience, Francis has often credited vigilant medical staff for his survival during critical health events.
