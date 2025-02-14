Pope Francis Hospitalized Again: A History of Health Challenges

Pope Francis has been hospitalized due to a severe bronchitis episode that worsened, resulting in drug therapy treatment, the Vatican confirmed on Friday. The 88-year-old pontiff is currently receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital after previous health scuffles.

Francis, who had earlier complained of breathing difficulties, was initially diagnosed with bronchitis in February. Despite experiencing respiratory issues, he continued his obligations, attending various engagements until his health deteriorated, visibly affecting him during appearances.

His hospitalization this time follows a series of health challenges over the years, including past surgeries and infections. Known for his resilience, Francis has often credited vigilant medical staff for his survival during critical health events.

