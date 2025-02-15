Left Menu

Historic Shift: Nun Takes Helm of Vatican City Governance

Sister Raffaella Petrini becomes the first woman to govern Vatican City State. Her appointment aligns with Pope Francis' efforts to include women in decision-making roles. This marks a significant step in a church, where female leadership has been limited, though the ban on female priests remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:24 IST
In a historic announcement, Sister Raffaella Petrini has been named the first woman to lead the Vatican City State, essentially becoming its governor. This decision aligns with Pope Francis' broader initiative to place women in top decision-making roles, providing a new model for the Catholic Church.

Sister Petrini, who has served as the secretary general of the Vatican administration, steps into this pivotal role following the retirement of Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga. Her previous duties included overseeing the Vatican Museums, a key revenue source for the Holy See.

This appointment comes as Pope Francis, who is currently hospitalized, has also named women to other high-ranking positions. Despite a marked increase in female leadership within the Vatican, critics argue that these advancements do not address the persistent ban on women's ordination as priests.

