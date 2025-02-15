Kerala Cinema Industry Faces Internal Strife Amid Proposed Film Strike

The Kerala Film Producers Association is facing internal tensions over a proposed film strike starting June 1. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian urged members to resolve their disputes internally, highlighting that differing perspectives can lead to the enrichment of the industry through valuable ideas.

Speaking in Alappuzha, Cherian expressed his belief that while not all 200-230 Malayalam films released annually might be profitable, the focus should be on producing quality cinema. The government, he assured, is committed to supporting such endeavors. The Minister added that upcoming discussions on the state's film policy would involve industry representatives.

Producer Listin Stephen dismissed claims of discord within the association, advocating for phased payments for actors earning over Rs 5 lakh. He noted that excessive tax burdens were discussed, and clarifying a strike decision required majority support. Senior producer Antony Perumbavoor emphasized the need for careful public communications, with several actors backing his views.

(With inputs from agencies.)