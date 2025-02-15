Controversy Around Rahul Solapurkar's Remarks on Shivaji's Escape

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the controversy surrounding Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar's comments on Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra Fort. Solapurkar's assertion that Shivaji bribed Mughal officials, deviating from the widely-known narrative, sparked public outrage.

While no official statement has emerged from the police, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of police involvement over government stance in such matters. Complaints have been lodged, demanding action against Solapurkar for using the term 'bribe'.

The remarks were made during a recent podcast, where Solapurkar claimed Shivaji's escape involved bribery instead of hiding in a basket, as traditionally believed. As the investigation continues, organizations consider the 'bribe' comment derogatory, urging for necessary police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)