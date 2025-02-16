Pope Francis Undergoes Treatment Amid Health Concerns

On Saturday, doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital advised complete rest for Pope Francis, adjusting his treatment for a respiratory tract infection. The Pope, aged 88, was hospitalized following a severe bout of bronchitis.

His traditional Sunday blessing has been canceled, reflecting the seriousness of his condition. A statement from the Vatican confirmed that while Francis showed improvement, it was necessary for his recovery to remain in hospital under surveillance. The cancelation extends to his scheduled audiences until at least Monday, emphasizing the need for his rest.

Pope Francis, often seen as a workaholic, had been pushing through his agenda despite health warnings. He was involved in numerous activities including Jubilee events and meetings with international figures. This conscientiousness, however, has taken a toll, and his obedience to medical orders now seems imperative for his recuperation.

