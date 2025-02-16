George Washington, like his fellow Founding Fathers, was uncomfortable with public celebrations of his life, viewing himself as a leader of a republic rather than a monarch. Nonetheless, the United States annually commemorates its first president, though the holiday has evolved significantly over the centuries.

Presidents Day, initially focused on Washington, has lost much of its original intent, as historian Alexis Coe notes. With consumerism overtaking the holiday, reflective comparisons with Washington's monumental legacy seem scarce. This change poses concerns to historians about forgetting the meaningful traditions tied to this day.

Washington's Birthday, relabeled as Presidents Day, now marks a significant boost in retail activity across the nation, triggering reflection on its commercialization. Some historians fear that the federal holiday's essence, meant to appreciate presidential legacies, is overshadowed by economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)