Mughal-e-Azam: A Timeless Theatrical Triumph

Three days before the 2016 debut of 'Mughal-e-Azam' at Mumbai's NCPA, director Feroz Abbas Khan faced immense pressure, fearing the show would be disastrous. Nearly nine years later, the production has become a resounding success, exceeding 300 performances worldwide and is currently in Delhi for what might be its final showing.

With stunning elements like over 550 costumes designed by Manish Malhotra and a cast of over 150, the play nods respectfully to the 1960 iconic film. It retains 12 original compositions, offering a fresh medium while honoring its legacy, not replicating the original:

Transporting the production, with its elaborate sets and technology, poses challenges. In venues like Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the team reconstructs the entire theatrical setup from scratch, unlike its facilitated U.S. city tour. The show runs in Delhi until February 23, with tickets priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)