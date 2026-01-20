Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Begins Australian Open Campaign with Powerful Performance

Jannik Sinner started his Australian Open journey strongly, securing a two-set lead before Hugo Gaston retired. Sinner, who recently won the ATP Finals, expressed satisfaction with his game. Despite Gaston's withdrawal, Sinner showed his improved tennis capabilities and aims to refine his serve further for upcoming challenges.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner showcased his potential for a third consecutive Australian Open title on Tuesday, dominating the initial sets against France's Hugo Gaston before the latter retired unexpectedly. This marked Sinner's first official encounter since triumphing over Carlos Alcaraz to seize the ATP Finals crown.

The Italian tennis ace rapidly advanced to a commanding 6-2, 6-1 lead, displaying 19 impressive winners in just over an hour. Although Gaston took medication after the opening set, his premature departure after the second elicited surprise from the audience. Sinner, consoling Gaston, acknowledged the French player was underperforming.

Despite a brief offseason, Sinner's performance barely hinted at any rustiness, particularly after overcoming a potential service game stumble. Eager to perfect his serve, Sinner aims to innovate his gameplay, harboring aspirations for a broader Grand Slam victory. Up next, Sinner will meet Australia's James Duckworth in the tournament's third round.

