Vinícius Junior Silences Critics with Stellar Performance in Real Madrid's Champions League Triumph
In a stellar performance, Vinícius Junior scored a goal and made three assists to help Real Madrid secure a 6-1 win against Monaco in the Champions League. Despite initial jeers from the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Vinícius ended the match celebrated as the man of the match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:45 IST
Vinícius Junior delivered an outstanding performance in Real Madrid's emphatic 6-1 victory against Monaco in the Champions League, scoring a goal and providing three assists.
Initially met with jeers from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd, the Brazilian forward silenced his critics with his first Champions League goal of the season in the 63rd minute, earning the title of man of the match.
The match marked a turning point for Vinícius, whose lackluster season had put him in the spotlight amid the club's struggles, and saw the Brazilian forward reconcile with the fans and embrace new coach Alvaro Arbeloa in celebration.
