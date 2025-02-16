Raj Shekhar's Battle for Lyricist Recognition

Acclaimed lyricist Raj Shekhar, famous for hits from movies like ''Animal'' and ''Tanu Weds Manu'', has voiced a serious concern over credit attribution within the film industry. According to Shekhar, nearly 30 out of the over 100 songs he's composed have gone uncredited, bringing to light a critical gap in recognizing lyricists.

Speaking at the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference, Shekhar emphasized the importance of giving due credit, urging audiences to discover the lyricist behind songs they appreciate. The lyricist also noted a growing necessity to redefine the collaborative dynamic between directors and lyricists, reminiscent of the synergy once shared by Raj Kapoor and Shailendra.

At a session moderated by screenwriter Hussain Haidry, industry figures like Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal echoed the call for change. They highlighted that platforms must adopt a dedicated crediting system, as Western models don't fit India's artistic framework. The resistance to change, particularly with emergent AI technologies, underscores a pressing need for adaptation.

