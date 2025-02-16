Left Menu

Raj Shekhar's Battle for Lyricist Recognition

Renowned lyricist Raj Shekhar reveals that 30 out of his 100 songs lack proper crediting. Highlighting the film industry's failure to recognize lyricists, Shekhar urges audiences to acknowledge them. During the Indian Screenwriters Conference, he discusses the necessity of evolving the creative collaboration between directors and lyricists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:19 IST
Raj Shekhar's Battle for Lyricist Recognition
Raj Shekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed lyricist Raj Shekhar, famous for hits from movies like ''Animal'' and ''Tanu Weds Manu'', has voiced a serious concern over credit attribution within the film industry. According to Shekhar, nearly 30 out of the over 100 songs he's composed have gone uncredited, bringing to light a critical gap in recognizing lyricists.

Speaking at the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference, Shekhar emphasized the importance of giving due credit, urging audiences to discover the lyricist behind songs they appreciate. The lyricist also noted a growing necessity to redefine the collaborative dynamic between directors and lyricists, reminiscent of the synergy once shared by Raj Kapoor and Shailendra.

At a session moderated by screenwriter Hussain Haidry, industry figures like Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal echoed the call for change. They highlighted that platforms must adopt a dedicated crediting system, as Western models don't fit India's artistic framework. The resistance to change, particularly with emergent AI technologies, underscores a pressing need for adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025