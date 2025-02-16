Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Highlights Unity in Diversity within Hindu Society at RSS Event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of unity within Hindu society, describing it as the responsible community crucial for national unity. Addressing an RSS program, he spoke on embracing diversity, the historic essence of Bharatvarsha, and the role of RSS in fostering Hindu unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bardhaman | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:34 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Highlights Unity in Diversity within Hindu Society at RSS Event
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent RSS event, chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the vital role of Hindu society in fostering national unity, emphasizing its duty as a responsible community. He highlighted the foundational principle of embracing diversity within Bharatvarsha, stating that Hindu society fundamentally sees unity as diversity.

Bhagwat reflected on India's history, asserting that Bharat's intrinsic spirit predates independence and is deeply rooted in the values exemplified by figures such as Lord Ram. He remarked that the challenges facing India demand preparedness and societal cohesion, a mission central to RSS's objective.

The rally, following a Calcutta High Court approval, saw Bhagwat urging individuals to connect directly with RSS to grasp its mission of uniting Hindu society. He dismissed historical narratives of India as disunited, asserting that the British instilled such beliefs during their rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025