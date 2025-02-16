Mohan Bhagwat Highlights Unity in Diversity within Hindu Society at RSS Event

At a recent RSS event, chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the vital role of Hindu society in fostering national unity, emphasizing its duty as a responsible community. He highlighted the foundational principle of embracing diversity within Bharatvarsha, stating that Hindu society fundamentally sees unity as diversity.

Bhagwat reflected on India's history, asserting that Bharat's intrinsic spirit predates independence and is deeply rooted in the values exemplified by figures such as Lord Ram. He remarked that the challenges facing India demand preparedness and societal cohesion, a mission central to RSS's objective.

The rally, following a Calcutta High Court approval, saw Bhagwat urging individuals to connect directly with RSS to grasp its mission of uniting Hindu society. He dismissed historical narratives of India as disunited, asserting that the British instilled such beliefs during their rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)