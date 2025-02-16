Progressive Pulse: Empowering India's Tribal Communities

President Droupadi Murmu announced on Sunday that current development initiatives are making significant positive impacts on India's tribal communities. Speaking at the inauguration of Aadi Mahotsav 2025, she stated that these multi-dimensional efforts are geared towards ensuring substantive progress for these communities.

She emphasized that the true growth of the nation hinges on the advancement of tribal communities, from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These initiatives have not only opened new opportunities for tribal families but also raised awareness about their rich cultural contributions.

President Murmu pointed out that education remains a core focus, with more than 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools educating 1.25 lakh tribal children. Furthermore, around 250 new Eklavya schools are in development. In addition, she highlighted the launch of a national mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia and the establishment of 30 new medical colleges in tribal areas, enhancing healthcare access.

