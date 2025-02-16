Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: Overflow of Devotees Continues

The Maha Kumbh continues to draw vast numbers of pilgrims despite key festivals concluding, with 1.36 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam on Sunday. Over 52.83 crore attendees have participated since January 13. Measures are in place to manage the influx and maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:41 IST
  • India

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj continues to attract a massive influx of pilgrims, with key bathing festivals like Amrit Snan and Maghi Purnima having concluded. As of 6 pm on Sunday, 1.36 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam, pointing to a sustained religious fervor.

Data from the mela administration reveals that since the commencement of Maha Kumbh on January 13, more than 52.83 crore people have participated in the event. The relentless wave of participants has prompted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct an aerial survey and assess the traffic management and other logistical arrangements.

The Chief Minister urged visitors to adhere to traffic guidelines and utilize designated parking areas to ensure smooth vehicular flow. In response to the crowd, online classes have been instituted for students until February 20. Authorities call for continued support from religious and social organizations in providing food and other services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

