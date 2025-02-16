Left Menu

Emilia Perez Triumphs Amid BAFTA Film Awards Drama

Emilia Perez was an early winner at the BAFTA Film Awards, capturing the award for film not in the English language. The ceremony was marked by various high-profile nominations and awards, including Dune: Part Two, which won for best special effects and sound. Zoe Saldana and others were recognized for their performances.

The Spanish-language film "Emilia Perez" shone brightly at the BAFTA Film Awards, securing the award for best film not in the English language. Held at the Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony celebrated numerous cinematic achievements, with "Conclave" leading the nominations.

Jacques Audiard, director of "Emilia Perez," expressed gratitude in his acceptance speech, acknowledging the tireless efforts of the entire film crew. The film, despite facing hurdles due to controversies surrounding co-star Karla Sofia Gascon, maintained its frontrunner status at the awards.

In addition to "Emilia Perez," the sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" was heralded for its exceptional special effects and sound design. The evening also highlighted performances by Zoe Saldana and Demi Moore, cementing their status as top contenders in their respective categories as award season continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

