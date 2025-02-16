Jammu's Cultural Revitalization: Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti Set to Boost Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has underscored the administration's commitment to the comprehensive development of Jammu, placing particular focus on cultural initiatives and tourism. Sinha attended the 'Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti' at the historic Raghunath temple, where he urged citizens to identify divisive elements that threaten peace.

The ceremony, 'Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti', is anticipated to become a major attraction for tourists and seekers, subsequently boosting the local economy. Sinha praised the Shree Raghunath Ji Corridor Vikas Council for bringing the ceremony to Jammu, previously held at Varanasi and Haridwar, highlighting Jammu's importance as a spiritual and cultural nucleus.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Jammu's development, especially for its business community, aligns with the long-term vision set under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Key initiatives include the beautification and development of heritage trails and spiritual tourism circuits, with proposals to enhance events like the Aarti along the Tawi River to foster regular community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)