Left Menu

Jammu's Cultural Revitalization: Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti Set to Boost Tourism

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the all-round development of Jammu, particularly through cultural and tourism initiatives like the 'Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti'. This ceremony is expected to enhance tourism and local economy, reinforcing Jammu's status as a cultural and spiritual hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST
Jammu's Cultural Revitalization: Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti Set to Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has underscored the administration's commitment to the comprehensive development of Jammu, placing particular focus on cultural initiatives and tourism. Sinha attended the 'Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti' at the historic Raghunath temple, where he urged citizens to identify divisive elements that threaten peace.

The ceremony, 'Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti', is anticipated to become a major attraction for tourists and seekers, subsequently boosting the local economy. Sinha praised the Shree Raghunath Ji Corridor Vikas Council for bringing the ceremony to Jammu, previously held at Varanasi and Haridwar, highlighting Jammu's importance as a spiritual and cultural nucleus.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Jammu's development, especially for its business community, aligns with the long-term vision set under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Key initiatives include the beautification and development of heritage trails and spiritual tourism circuits, with proposals to enhance events like the Aarti along the Tawi River to foster regular community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025