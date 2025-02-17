Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates at The 78th BAFTAs with Four Wins

The 78th British Academy Film Awards saw 'Conclave,' a gripping papal thriller, dominate with four wins, including the coveted Best Picture accolade. The film, starring Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal navigating a conclave, was also lauded as the Outstanding British Film and recognized for editing and adapted screenplay.

'The Brutalist' equaled 'Conclave's' achievements, clinching four trophies. Notably, Brady Corbet took home the Best Director award while Adrien Brody was celebrated as Best Actor. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Pérez,' despite facing backlash, still managed to take the prize for Best Film not in the English language, with Zoe Saldaña securing an acting honor.

The awards season remains unpredictable, with winners at the BAFTAs potentially signaling trends for the upcoming Oscars. Hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant, the event was a vibrant celebration of cinema, albeit without royal attendance, and continued to emphasize diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.

