Hollywood Legal Drama: Lively vs. Baldoni Unfolds at SNL50

In a rare public appearance amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted attending the SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Lively, as reported by People, dazzled in a silver gown with a plunging neckline, paired with striking earrings and matching strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, Reynolds chose a classic tuxedo accentuated by a small floral pin on the lapel. Lively has filed accusations against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign orchestrated by him. These charges, initially made public in a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, have escalated into a full-blown lawsuit.

Baldoni has categorically denied the allegations, responding by filing a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over its case coverage. He further pursued legal action against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, demanding USD 400 million. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, expressed the significant toll these proceedings have taken on Baldoni, both financially and emotionally.

Freedman, representing Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and others involved with the 'It Ends With Us' production, acknowledged the public nature of the case as an added challenge in refuting the claims. Despite Baldoni's efforts, including publicizing raw footage and private text exchanges with Lively, Freedman emphasized the damage already inflicted by the allegations, noting the lasting impact of such claims. The trial is set to take place in May 2026, marking a significant event for the involved parties.

