Shakira Hospitalized: Cancels Peru Concert Amid Health Concerns

Shakira, the globally acclaimed pop star, has been forced to cancel a concert in Peru owing to an abdominal issue that necessitated her hospitalization. The singer broke the news on her Instagram stories, citing medical advice for pulling out of her performance at Peru's National Stadium.

Expressing her disappointment, Shakira stated, 'I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today,' and added she's eager to reunite with her Peruvian fans soon. Arrangements for a new concert date are already underway as her team coordinates with event promoters to resolve the situation.

This development comes shortly after Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour kicked off in Rio de Janeiro. The tour follows her recent triumph at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she was honored with the Best Latin Pop Album award, dedicating her win to immigrants and hardworking women worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)