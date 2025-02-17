Left Menu

BAFTA Triumphs and Star Stories: A Tapestry of Cinema and Celebrity

In a thrilling showcase at the BAFTA Film Awards, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' emerged as big winners, each securing four prestigious prizes. Bong Joon Ho discussed his latest film 'Mickey 17', while pop icon Shakira was hospitalized in Peru. Film stars and directors shared insights at the Berlin Film Festival.

Updated: 17-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:25 IST
The BAFTA Film Awards, the epitome of British cinema recognition, crowned 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' with four awards each, marking a triumphant evening. 'Conclave' clinched the coveted best film award, alongside accolades for outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing. These wins punctuate the dynamic landscape of contemporary cinema.

Meanwhile, acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho unveiled insights into 'Mickey 17' at the Berlin Film Festival. He clarified that the antagonist, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, drew inspiration from historical figures rather than contemporary politicians, commenting on the cyclical nature of history. The film evokes a blend of satire and historical narrative.

Pop sensation Shakira faced an unexpected hurdle, hospitalized due to a stomach ailment in Peru, which consequently led to the cancellation of her performance there. This incident sparked a wave of concern among fans worldwide. Additionally, at the Berlin Film Festival, insights from actors and directors added depth to ongoing projects, further enriching the vibrant tapestry of cinema and celebrity.

