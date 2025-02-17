Left Menu

Triumph and Controversy at the BAFTAs: 'Emilia Perez' Takes Center Stage

French film 'Emilia Perez' won the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, overtaking Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', amid controversies regarding lead star Karla Sofia Gascon's past tweets. The event witnessed multiple awards, with notable victories for 'Conclave', 'The Brutalist', and individual achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a night marked by both celebration and controversy, French film 'Emilia Perez' clinched the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language. This award was significant given the surrounding debate over lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon's past controversial tweets.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez' captivated audiences with its tale of four women in Mexico, notably featuring Zoe Saldana, who won the Supporting Actress category. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', which made history at Cannes, was a frontrunner but fell short at the BAFTA ceremony.

The event, hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Albert Hall, also saw 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' taking major accolades. The ceremony lauded a diverse range of talents, extending recognition to both films and individual remarkable performances across various categories.

