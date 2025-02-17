Saturday Night Live's Star-Studded 50th Anniversary: Legendary Moments and Memories
Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-packed special. The event included performances by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter, monologues by Steve Martin, and an epic closing by Paul McCartney. The show honored its rich history with appearances from legendary celebrities including Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson.
Saturday Night Live commemorated its 50th anniversary with a spectacular special filled with iconic moments and personalities. Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter opened the show with a duet of Simon's classic 'Homeward Bound', setting the stage for a night celebrating the legacy of the sketch comedy institution.
Steve Martin delivered the opening monologue, joined by frequent 'SNL' collaborators Martin Short and John Mulaney. Paul McCartney closed the evening with a powerful rendition of 'Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End' from Abbey Road, marking an unforgettable conclusion to the evening.
The anniversary special was a nod to the show's indelible impact on pop culture, featuring cameos from stars like Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and Alec Baldwin. The evening celebrated past hosts and musical guests while acknowledging 'SNL's' pivotal role in shaping comedy over the last five decades.
