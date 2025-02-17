Pope Francis Hospitalized: Pontiff's Health Concerns Amid Jubilee Events

Pope Francis spent a restful night in a Rome hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. Sources from Italy's ANSA news agency confirmed the peace of the evening.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling bronchitis for over a week and was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Friday. Due to his illness, he was unable to perform his regular duties, including his customary Sunday prayer and a special mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

In gratitude, Pope Francis took to X on Sunday, expressing appreciation for the affection and prayers from well-wishers around the world.

