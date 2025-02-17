Pope Francis Hospitalized: Pontiff's Health Concerns Amid Jubilee Events
Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized in Rome due to a respiratory infection. He missed his regular Sunday prayer and a special mass for the Jubilee Year due to bronchitis. The Pope expressed gratitude for the support and prayers he has received during this time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST
Pope Francis spent a restful night in a Rome hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. Sources from Italy's ANSA news agency confirmed the peace of the evening.
The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling bronchitis for over a week and was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Friday. Due to his illness, he was unable to perform his regular duties, including his customary Sunday prayer and a special mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.
In gratitude, Pope Francis took to X on Sunday, expressing appreciation for the affection and prayers from well-wishers around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Stay for Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis: Optimism Surrounds New Therapy for Respiratory Infection
Congo Crisis: Catholic Church Mediates Amid Escalating Conflict
Pope Francis Continues Recovery from Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis Hospitalized with Respiratory Infection