Pope Francis Hospitalized: Pontiff's Health Concerns Amid Jubilee Events

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized in Rome due to a respiratory infection. He missed his regular Sunday prayer and a special mass for the Jubilee Year due to bronchitis. The Pope expressed gratitude for the support and prayers he has received during this time.

Updated: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST
Pope Francis spent a restful night in a Rome hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. Sources from Italy's ANSA news agency confirmed the peace of the evening.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling bronchitis for over a week and was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Friday. Due to his illness, he was unable to perform his regular duties, including his customary Sunday prayer and a special mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

In gratitude, Pope Francis took to X on Sunday, expressing appreciation for the affection and prayers from well-wishers around the world.

