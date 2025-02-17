Tragedy Strikes Kerala Temple Festival as Elephants Run Amok

In a tragic turn during a temple festival near Koyilandy, Kerala, two elephants caused chaos by running amok, leading to the death of three attendees and injuries to over 20 others. This incident has spurred the Kerala government to announce a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The elephants, named Peethambaran and Gokul, were agitated by the bursting of crackers, leading them to attack each other. The fracas culminated when a temple wall collapsed, proving fatal for three individuals, including two women. In the ensuing pandemonium, the elephants fled the premises, causing a panic-induced stampede.

On the ground, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan emphasized compliance with the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules for such events. Forest Minister Saseendran has called for a swift report from local authorities on the incident, as deliberations on how to prevent such tragedies in the future are expected to take precedence.

