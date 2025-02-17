Indore's Unique Yoga Event: Pushing for Pollution-Free Waterways

In an effort to raise awareness about pollution-free water bodies, a unique yoga event was held in a dried-up nullah in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The event saw participation from the mayors of Indore and Singrauli, along with local residents. Officials stated that the Indore Municipal Corporation had cleaned the nullah, which flows during monsoon in the Panchkuian area, and constructed well-equipped ghats.

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava emphasized the importance of the newly cleaned waterway, saying it now allows only clean water to flow during the rainy season. This initiative is part of Indore's ongoing efforts to maintain high sanitation standards, as demonstrated by their consistent top ranking in the National Sanitation Survey.

