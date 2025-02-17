Indore's Unique Yoga Event: Pushing for Pollution-Free Waterways
A yoga event in Indore's dried-up nullah aimed to promote pollution-free water bodies. The programme, attended by local mayors and residents, highlighted the city's cleanliness achievements and efforts to maintain clean waterways. Indore's consistent top performance in national sanitation surveys was showcased.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to raise awareness about pollution-free water bodies, a unique yoga event was held in a dried-up nullah in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
The event saw participation from the mayors of Indore and Singrauli, along with local residents. Officials stated that the Indore Municipal Corporation had cleaned the nullah, which flows during monsoon in the Panchkuian area, and constructed well-equipped ghats.
Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava emphasized the importance of the newly cleaned waterway, saying it now allows only clean water to flow during the rainy season. This initiative is part of Indore's ongoing efforts to maintain high sanitation standards, as demonstrated by their consistent top ranking in the National Sanitation Survey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Cabinet Approves New Measures for Border Security and Public Cleanliness
Elite Cities' League: A New Chapter in India's Cleanliness Drive
Naidu Champions Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra for State Cleanliness
MCD Budget 2025-26: No Tax Hikes Amid Focus on Cleanliness, Education, and Health
Record Breaking Cleanliness Drive at Maha Kumbh Attracts Millions of Devotees