Left Menu

Henry Cavill: The New Face of Timeless Elegance with Longines

Longines partners with renowned actor Henry Cavill to continue celebrating elegance and sophistication. As the new Ambassador of Elegance, Cavill embodies Longines' values through his diverse acting roles and genuine interests. This partnership reflects Longines' legacy of precision craftsmanship and its enduring ties to the world of sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:28 IST
Henry Cavill: The New Face of Timeless Elegance with Longines
  • Country:
  • India

Longines, the esteemed Swiss watch brand known for its elegance and precision craftsmanship, has named actor Henry Cavill as its latest Ambassador of Elegance. This collaboration highlights Cavill's multifaceted personality, professionalism, and shared values with the brand.

Cavill, recognized globally for his portrayal of Superman and his versatile acting career, will join Longines in celebrating the timeless sophistication that has marked the brand since 1832. Longines CEO Matthias Breschan expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting Cavill's elegance and authenticity as perfect reflections of the brand's spirit.

Beyond his screen roles, Cavill's interests in aviation and equestrianism, along with his ventures in executive producing original content, underscore his commitment to quality and artistry. As part of the collaboration, Cavill plans to visit Longines' historic headquarters in Switzerland, further cementing the bond between the actor and the iconic brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025