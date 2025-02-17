Henry Cavill: The New Face of Timeless Elegance with Longines

Longines, the esteemed Swiss watch brand known for its elegance and precision craftsmanship, has named actor Henry Cavill as its latest Ambassador of Elegance. This collaboration highlights Cavill's multifaceted personality, professionalism, and shared values with the brand.

Cavill, recognized globally for his portrayal of Superman and his versatile acting career, will join Longines in celebrating the timeless sophistication that has marked the brand since 1832. Longines CEO Matthias Breschan expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting Cavill's elegance and authenticity as perfect reflections of the brand's spirit.

Beyond his screen roles, Cavill's interests in aviation and equestrianism, along with his ventures in executive producing original content, underscore his commitment to quality and artistry. As part of the collaboration, Cavill plans to visit Longines' historic headquarters in Switzerland, further cementing the bond between the actor and the iconic brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)