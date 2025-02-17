Vietnam's Visa Revamp: A Gateway for Indian Tourists
Vietnam is evaluating a new visa policy to attract tourists from India. With robust India-Vietnam ties, Da Nang aims to be a preferred destination through tailored packages. As Indian tourism to Da Nang hits unprecedented levels, officials emphasize enhancing accessibility and offerings to match Indian travelers' needs.
- Country:
- India
Vietnam is considering reforming its visa policy to broaden access for tourists from India. Consul General Le Quang Bien, visiting Ahmedabad for the Da Nang Tourism Roadshow, highlighted the strong India-Vietnam relationship and tourism opportunities in Vietnam's coastline-rich locales.
The popular tourism hub, Da Nang, known for its beaches and cultural sites, is focusing on catering to Indian tourists. Huynh Thi Huong Lan of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center pointed out India's growing importance to the city, committing to tailored offerings aligning with Indian tastes.
Post-2022 statistics reveal Indian tourists as a top customer base. In 2024, 222,000 Indian visitors were documented, underscoring a 13.5 times growth from 2019, cementing Da Nang's status as a premier Asian tourism destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- visa policy
- Indian tourists
- tourism
- Da Nang
- beaches
- e-visa
- MICE tourism
- wedding tourism
ALSO READ
MUDRA Loans Propel India's Homestay Tourism Boom
SA’s Tourism Sector Grows by 5.1% in 2024, Driven by African and Long-Haul Markets
Tourism Strategies in Spotlight as Parliamentary Panel Critiques Progress
Ayodhya's Tourism Boom: Ram Temple Construction Spurs Visitor Surge
India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025: Boosting Bilateral Ties and Economic Growth