Vietnam's Visa Revamp: A Gateway for Indian Tourists

Vietnam is evaluating a new visa policy to attract tourists from India. With robust India-Vietnam ties, Da Nang aims to be a preferred destination through tailored packages. As Indian tourism to Da Nang hits unprecedented levels, officials emphasize enhancing accessibility and offerings to match Indian travelers' needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vietnam is considering reforming its visa policy to broaden access for tourists from India. Consul General Le Quang Bien, visiting Ahmedabad for the Da Nang Tourism Roadshow, highlighted the strong India-Vietnam relationship and tourism opportunities in Vietnam's coastline-rich locales.

The popular tourism hub, Da Nang, known for its beaches and cultural sites, is focusing on catering to Indian tourists. Huynh Thi Huong Lan of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center pointed out India's growing importance to the city, committing to tailored offerings aligning with Indian tastes.

Post-2022 statistics reveal Indian tourists as a top customer base. In 2024, 222,000 Indian visitors were documented, underscoring a 13.5 times growth from 2019, cementing Da Nang's status as a premier Asian tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

