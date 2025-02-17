Vietnam's Visa Revamp: A Gateway for Indian Tourists

Vietnam is considering reforming its visa policy to broaden access for tourists from India. Consul General Le Quang Bien, visiting Ahmedabad for the Da Nang Tourism Roadshow, highlighted the strong India-Vietnam relationship and tourism opportunities in Vietnam's coastline-rich locales.

The popular tourism hub, Da Nang, known for its beaches and cultural sites, is focusing on catering to Indian tourists. Huynh Thi Huong Lan of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center pointed out India's growing importance to the city, committing to tailored offerings aligning with Indian tastes.

Post-2022 statistics reveal Indian tourists as a top customer base. In 2024, 222,000 Indian visitors were documented, underscoring a 13.5 times growth from 2019, cementing Da Nang's status as a premier Asian tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)