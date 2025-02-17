Left Menu

Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy': A New Cinematic Direction

Sohum Shah introduces 'Crazxy', a film about Dr. Abhimanyu Sood's race against time to save his kidnapped daughter. Directed by Girish Kohli, the movie differs from Shah's previous work 'Tumbbad'. Despite production challenges, Shah aims to offer Indian audiences something new and innovative with 'Crazxy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:02 IST
Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy': A New Cinematic Direction
Sohum Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Sohum Shah speaks about his upcoming film 'Crazxy', directed by debutant Girish Kohli. The film, which diverges in style and content from Shah's previous hit 'Tumbbad', depicts a thrilling narrative of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood's efforts to rescue his kidnapped daughter within a single day.

Unlike 'Tumbbad', which was a period film with a layered plot spanning generations, 'Crazxy' promises to present audiences with a distinct and fresh cinematic experience. Despite the struggle to find producers due to corporate dominance in the film industry, Shah remains dedicated to creating original content.

'Crazxy', featuring music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar, is set to release in theaters on February 28. Shah's previous works and his commitment to film production emphasize the importance of innovation and passion in filmmaking, challenging the current corporate-oriented environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025