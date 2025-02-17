Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy': A New Cinematic Direction

Actor-producer Sohum Shah speaks about his upcoming film 'Crazxy', directed by debutant Girish Kohli. The film, which diverges in style and content from Shah's previous hit 'Tumbbad', depicts a thrilling narrative of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood's efforts to rescue his kidnapped daughter within a single day.

Unlike 'Tumbbad', which was a period film with a layered plot spanning generations, 'Crazxy' promises to present audiences with a distinct and fresh cinematic experience. Despite the struggle to find producers due to corporate dominance in the film industry, Shah remains dedicated to creating original content.

'Crazxy', featuring music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar, is set to release in theaters on February 28. Shah's previous works and his commitment to film production emphasize the importance of innovation and passion in filmmaking, challenging the current corporate-oriented environment.

