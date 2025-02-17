Left Menu

Historic Strengthening of India-Qatar Ties: A Diplomatic Gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the airport, marking his second state visit to India. Discussions with Indian leaders aim to bolster the already strong historical ties between India and Qatar, encompassing trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

In a move that underscores diplomatic warmth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the airport upon his arrival for a two-day visit to India.

The Amir is scheduled for crucial meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday. This visit, organized at Modi's invitation, marks his second state visit to India since 2015.

India and Qatar share a depth of ties rooted in history, friendship, and respect. These connections have flourished over time across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations.

