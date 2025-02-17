Left Menu

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Hero of Democracy Remembered

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a 'hero of democracy' while unveiling a statue in his honor. Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was known for his commitment to truth, simplicity, and democratic values, Yadav highlighted on Monday.

Yadav emphasized that Vajpayee considered all of India as his family and worked tirelessly, whether in power or opposition, to uphold democratic traditions. His legacy includes significant national milestones such as the Pokhran nuclear tests and visionary river-linking projects.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's influence continues to inspire, with his ideals being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new water storage initiative in Madhya Pradesh is part of this ongoing legacy. The event was also addressed by MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

